Streets kids celebrate Reggie Rockstone’s 59th birthday with lovely songs and wishes [Watch]

He shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram, capturing the special moments he shared with his wife and children.

However, the highlight of his day came when he was unexpectedly greeted by a group of enthusiastic street kids from his neighborhood.

While heading towards town with his family, Reggie was swarmed by some street kids from his neighborhood.

The excited kids wished Reggie a happy birthday, which surprised him as he wondered how they knew it was his special day. However, he soon realised that his love for the community had spread the word.

The kids requested a birthday present from their beloved rapper, which amused Reggie greatly. He jokingly asked them if they had forgotten the birthday protocol, where he was supposed to receive a gift.

The kids laughed heartily, and it was clear they were having the time of their lives with their hero. Reggie and his wife were generous, sharing snacks with the kids and adding to the joyous atmosphere. The rapper's humility and kindness were on full display as he interacted with the kids and made their day memorable.