Stunning photos of Hilda Baci, the newest 'longest cooking time ' record holder

Hilda launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker.

Hilda carries on despite having broken the record as she aims to cook for 96 hours, setting a new world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

Though momentum started out slow on Thursday, Hilda has become a viral sensation with a massive wave of support from Nigerians.

Many people online have wished her well, and politicians and celebrities have called her or stopped by to encourage her at the Amore Gardens location where she’s been cooking.

Lata Tondon, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, has also sent a message of support to Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef about to break her record.

The 27-year-old chef started cooking on May 11, 2023, and already clocked over 78 hours when Tondon gave her a shoutout on Instagram.

"All the best Hilda. Hope to see you on official site of the Guinness Book Of World Records soon!" she posted with a video of her discussing her own record.

Hilda is still cooking till 4 pm to meet her record goal of 96 hours.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci Pulse Ghana

