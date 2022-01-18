'Stupid people were insulting me' - Aisha Modi opens up on split from Bhim Nation (LISTEN)

Speaking from her base in the U.S, she told Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, that the level of disrespect she was receiving from some individuals in the BHIM Nation camp became unbearable.

Aisha Modi Pulse Ghana

“If it wasn’t for Stonebwoy, you’d never hear me speak. All the noises I have made and the battles I’ve fought on social media were for Stonebwoy’s sake. It got to a point where even people who are young enough to be my kids and below my standard were insulting me. Stupid and useless people were insulting me and it’s just too much," she said.

She continues that “there’s nothing happening between myself and Stonebwoy. We did not sign any working agreement whatsoever. Everything I did for him, I did it out of support for a brother. It’s not like I’m even on his payroll or something".

She, however, lamented that people around Stonebwoy have disrespect enough and she needed to take a break away from them. "If things are going on and you begin to witness some disrespect, it’s very worrying and all you need to do is to hold back. People around Stonebwoy were disrespecting me and it’s very despicable".