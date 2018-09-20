Supa is just a 'weed smoker' – Paulina Oduro

news

Veteran musician cum actress, Paulina Oduro has labelled the newest social media sensation Supa aka Ghana2pac as a weed smoker.

According to aunty Paulina, Supa is irrelevant in the music industry and she wonders why Supa is been hyped by people. she made this revelation on Zylofon FM.

Supa aka Ghana2pac has over the night become one of the most sorted people after a video of him rapping and dissing an upcoming artiste Gariba which went viral on social media.

Ever since Supa had his newfound fame, many people are of the view that he is talentless and doesn’t deserve to be hyped like what he is getting presently.

"What is wrong with Ghana? what is this guy bringing to the table? he is not a musician, I can't see the relevance of him.he got no teeth in his mouth? all I see is blowing ganger fuse everywhere,"she said on Zylofon FM.