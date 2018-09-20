Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Supa is just a 'weed smoker' – Paulina Oduro


Jezz! Supa is just a 'weed smoker' – Paulina Oduro

According to aunty Paulina, Supa is irrelevant in the music industry and she wonders why Supa is been hyped by people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Veteran musician cum actress, Paulina Oduro has labelled the newest social media sensation Supa aka Ghana2pac as a weed smoker.

According to aunty Paulina, Supa is irrelevant in the music industry and she wonders why Supa is been hyped by people. she made this revelation on Zylofon FM.

Supa aka Ghana2pac has over the night become one of the most sorted people after a video of him rapping and dissing an upcoming artiste Gariba which went viral on social media.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michy

Ever since Supa had his newfound fame, many people are of the view that he is talentless and doesn’t deserve to be hyped like what he is getting presently.

"What is wrong with Ghana? what is this guy bringing to the table? he is not a musician, I can't see the relevance of him.he got no teeth in his mouth? all I see is blowing ganger fuse everywhere,"she said on Zylofon FM.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

William Asiedu: We need business-mind people as tourism ambassadors - ATWAG President William Asiedu We need business-mind people as tourism ambassadors - ATWAG President
Baby Mama: Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michy Baby Mama Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michy
Wizkid: Singer's baby mama explodes! Shares private chats, drags him on Instagram Wizkid Singer's baby mama explodes! Shares private chats, drags him on Instagram
eShun: Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – Singer eShun Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – Singer
Bisa Kdei: I don't fake stories to sell my music – Singer Bisa Kdei I don't fake stories to sell my music – Singer
Video: Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Police report how Abrokwah broke into Afia’s bedroom with acid Celebrity News Police report how Abrokwah broke into Afia’s bedroom with acid
Miss Universe Ghana: I’m hoping to win world pageant to make Ghana proud Miss Universe Ghana I’m hoping to win world pageant to make Ghana proud
Celebrity News: Wendy Shay explains why she will always choose music over nursing Celebrity News Wendy Shay explains why she will always choose music over nursing



Top Articles

1 Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SMbullet
2 Police report How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
3 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospitalbullet
4 Photo 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouthbullet
5 Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatmentbullet
6 Miss Universe Dress Them bad boys wanted to come out and play...bullet
7 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for...bullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown accepts Supa's marriage proposalbullet
9 Martha Ankomah I’m single and searching for a man – Actressbullet
10 eShun Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals
The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai
Shola Baybe Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21
eShun Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – Singer
Baby Mama Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michy
William Asiedu We need business-mind people as tourism ambassadors - ATWAG President

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
3 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
4 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
5 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
6 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
9 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was...bullet
10 Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears...bullet

Celebrities

Wale
Wale Rapper says American airline staff told him he didn't belong in 1st class
Shaddy Boo raises eyebrows with her caption after invite to Diamond’s event
Diamond Platnumz Shaddy Boo raises eyebrows with her caption after invite to Diamond’s event
Shatta Wale was save from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
Possible? Casely-Hayford calls on Council of State to settle Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy beef
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah will give you hope in life
Wow This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah will give you hope in life
X
Advertisement