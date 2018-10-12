Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Supa joins Kumawood movie


Supa joins Kumawood movie

  • Published:
play

New social media sensation Supa aka Ghana2pac has now used his little-found fame to venture in a yet-to-be-released Kumawood movie.

Supa was spotted in a kumawood movie acting with the likes of Lil Win, Mercy Asiedu and Vivian Jill in an upcoming movie.

Supa who couldn’t hide his excitement took to his Instagram handle to shared this news of his new career on his social media page by posting a video of himself on set and captioning it by thanking his fans for their immense support.

On his Instagram handle, he wrote: "Thank you my fans !! Thank you Nima !! Thank you to lil win .... am in Kumasi ... were ma gyalist at ??? Link up !!"

 

READ MORE: I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Singer

Supa became a social media sensation when his funny style of rapping and weird walking went viral.

Ghanaians and celebrities got involved in the Supa challenge in honour of the Nima based rapper.

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video] Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]
I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi
Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams Sarkodie and Shatta Wale Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
Davido reacts to alleged break-up with Chioma Davido reacts to alleged break-up with Chioma
The Reign Concert: I'll attend Shatta Wale's concert if invited - Kwaw Kese The Reign Concert I'll attend Shatta Wale's concert if invited - Kwaw Kese
Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his diss song Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his diss song

Recommended Videos

Video: I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi
Celebrity News: Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya Celebrity News Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya
Celebrity News: Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Celebrity News Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBCbullet
2 Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafuibullet
3 Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photobullet
4 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
5 Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about...bullet
6 Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie...bullet
7 Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camerabullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
9 Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating...bullet
10 Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date herbullet

Related Articles

My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC
Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date her
Nana Opoku Ashis Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale
Attack Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie
Guru Don’t reply else you will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale
Kanta Throwback to when Shatta Wale trolled M.anifest that Sarkodie killed his career with a diss song
Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss song
The Reign Concert I'll attend Shatta Wale's concert if invited - Kwaw Kese
I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi
Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Top Videos

1 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'bullet
4 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
5 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
6 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to...bullet

Celebrities

Guru Don’t reply else you will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale
Nana Opoku Ashis Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
Friendship Goals 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song
Singer I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy
X
Advertisement