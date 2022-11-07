Support Shatta Wale with powerful prayers – Michy pleads with Ghanaians

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the situation, Michy, the former fiancée and mother to Shatta's son, Majesty, has called for "powerful prayers" on behalf of the Dancehall musician.

According to Michy, she senses danger and hoped that the singer will not be implicated in the murder case. She explained that her family especially her son, will be affected should the unfortunate happen.

ece-auto-gen

"I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won't bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray," she appealed to the public during her show on Movement TV.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale's accusation has attracted action from the Ghana Police Service.

The police in a statement said "The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a Facebook post by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shata Wale regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere.

Police invite Shatta Wale for investigation into Fennec Okyere's death Pulse Ghana

The dancehall act in a bid to drag Bullgod online claimed that his estranged manager knows something about the death of Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager who was allegedly assassinated on 13th March 2014