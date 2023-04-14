Tagging Bisa Kdei as funeral singer is disrespectful to his hard work - George Britton

Despite being considered one of Ghana’s foremost musical voices, Bisa Kdei has been tagged as a “funeral singer” due to its appeal, especially amongst funeralgoers.

Britton believes that the tag is not only erroneous but disrespectful to Bisa Kdei’s hard work and craft over the years.

“One of the artists people really look down on in this country is Bisa Kdei. They tag him as a funeral singer but he is in a lot of top conversations,” he pointed out.

Britton emphasized that Bisa Kdei’s music was not only enjoyed by Ghanaians but also by music lovers around the world, which earned him a seat in renowned spaces.

He mentioned that recently there was a Grammy conversation, and the only Ghanaian whose name was featured was Bisa Kdei, referring to his Herbal Tea and White Sofa feature.

Britton further stressed that every musical artist deserves to represent Ghanaian sounds on the global stage as long as they are willing to put in the work.

He explained that the mindset of "this person deserves it, and another doesn’t" should not exist when it comes to pushing an act internationally. Each person who sees music as a business and wants to take it upon themselves to do it right deserves to be pushed.