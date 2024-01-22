Women who go for wigs and human hair have low self-esteem - Taiwo Ajai-Lycet

Ajai-Lycett questioned the inclination of some African women to opt for human hair from less endowed races, emphasizing the need for self-love and appreciation of the inherent beauty bestowed upon African women by God. She asserted that their unique Africanness sets them apart from other races and suggested that choosing wigs and foreign hair reflects a lack of confidence.

"We have to love ourselves as Africans and appreciate our God-given beauty. Our Africanness is what stands us out among all the races of the world. The African woman is beautiful in all ramifications. I believe women who go for wigs and human hair have low self-esteem. Their desire to look Western and foreign is a sign of low self-esteem,” she said.

The outspoken actress, also known for her feminist stance, highlighted the crucial role of women in society. She emphasized the significance of treating women with respect and compassion, noting that women, as the source of life and creation, play an essential part in maintaining order and success in various aspects of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you want your life to be in order and successful, be kind to the women in your life. It is when the women in your life are happy that you can truly be happy. By women, I mean your mother, your wife, your sister or as the case may be,” she said.