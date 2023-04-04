Talk about tattoos and leave pork eaters alone - Kumchacha tackles Sonnie Badu

“What Sonnie Badu said was quoted from the book of Leviticus 11. But he [Badu] failed to add verses 19-28, which speak against tattoos. It says we shouldn’t draw tattoos of either the living or dead on our bodies.

“He [Badu] was able to talk about the part of Leviticus which focuses on pork but left out the part which speaks against the tattoos he has all over his body.

“In Deuteronomy, the Bible permitted God’s people to eat pork. I want to tell Sonnie Badu that even the pork isn’t enough for us. We are not getting more of it these days,” he said.

Sonnie Badu, came under attack when he cautioned Christians to be wary of certain kinds of animals they consume as some could make them easily accessible to all demons.

According to him, the Bible had declared some animals including pigs, unclean and as such, Christians must flee from them.

While addressing his congregants, cited ‘pork meat’ as one unclean meal that attracts evil spirits.