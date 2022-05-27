According to her, there are film makers who consistently raise the bar in the movie industry, and as such, Ghanaians should recognize their hard work too instead of lumping them together with those who produce low-quality work.
Talk about the positives in our locally produced movies too – Yvonne Nelson
Ghanaian actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson, is distressed about how Ghanaians mostly focus on the negatives in locally produced movies and do not acknowledge the high-quality output by some of them.
The actress made this known in an interview on Kingdom FM, Thursday, May 26.
She emphasized that people should ensure that they speak well about quality works.
“We are doing well. We are trying our best. There are so many producers, sometimes when they talk about the negative things, they must also point out the positive aspect as well.
“We are trying; we are pushing with the little we have so they have to speak on the positivity as well.”
Yvonne Nelson just released a new movie FIFTY FITY.
Nelson, is a former Miss Ghana contestant who accidentally began her career in acting when she chanced on an audition and the producer insisted, she performs.
Although she rejected that opportunity, she later featured in big-screen roles in Princess Tyra in 2007 and Playboy in 2008. She delved into movie production in 2011. Her first production was the movie The Price, which was released that same year.
She also produced Single and Married in 2012 and House of Gold in 2013. The latter won Best Picture at the Ghana Movie Awards and Best Ghanaian Movie at the 2013 City People Entertainment Awards.
