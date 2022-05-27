Talk about the positives in our locally produced movies too – Yvonne Nelson

The actress made this known in an interview on Kingdom FM, Thursday, May 26.

She emphasized that people should ensure that they speak well about quality works.

“We are doing well. We are trying our best. There are so many producers, sometimes when they talk about the negative things, they must also point out the positive aspect as well.

“We are trying; we are pushing with the little we have so they have to speak on the positivity as well.”

Yvonne Nelson just released a new movie FIFTY FITY.

Nelson, is a former Miss Ghana contestant who accidentally began her career in acting when she chanced on an audition and the producer insisted, she performs.

Although she rejected that opportunity, she later featured in big-screen roles in Princess Tyra in 2007 and Playboy in 2008. She delved into movie production in 2011. Her first production was the movie The Price, which was released that same year.