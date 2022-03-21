RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tax foreigners doing business in Ghana and spare Ghanaians; Kojo Antwi opposes E-Levy

Selorm Tali

Kojo Antwi has become the latest Ghanaian showbiz personality to oppose the E-Levy bill being introduced by the Ghanaian government.

Kojo Antwi

The legendary Afro-pop, Highlife and Reggae musical artiste, also known as ‘Mr Music Man’, argues that the timing for the introduction of the E-Levy bill is not right and it will be a big blow to some Ghanaians if it is implemented.

In an interview seen by pulse.com.gh, he advises the government to find different ways of raising revenue to develop the country.

According to t him, the government should rather tax foreigners who are doing businesses in Ghana with huge profits but are not paying taxes. “We pay a lot of taxes. I think the government must find ways of taxing a whole lot of different things," he said.

He continued that "do you know how many Togolese are here working on buildings? … you know we love building houses…we now have Nigerians here doing designs on buildings [but] we don’t tax them…

ECOWAS protocols allow them to be here and work there’s nothing wrong with it but how do we tax them? Find a way to tax them because they charge huge amounts,” he added.

Kojo Antwi Pulse Ghana

During the conversation with Kent Mensah on Asaase Radio’s Sunday night show, he elaborated that “E-Levy is a bit of a big blow to some of us. I say so because I have been following the debate that is going on and I think at this time with what we’ve gone through as a people with COVID … and right after that E-Levy? I think the time is not right.”

Kojo Antwi now joins the likes of Lydia Forson, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Joselyn Dumas, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Dope Nation, YawTog among other Ghanaian celebrities are against the introduction of the controversial E-Levy bill.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

