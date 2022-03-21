Tax foreigners doing business in Ghana and spare Ghanaians; Kojo Antwi opposes E-Levy

In an interview seen by pulse.com.gh, he advises the government to find different ways of raising revenue to develop the country.

According to t him, the government should rather tax foreigners who are doing businesses in Ghana with huge profits but are not paying taxes. “We pay a lot of taxes. I think the government must find ways of taxing a whole lot of different things," he said.

He continued that "do you know how many Togolese are here working on buildings? … you know we love building houses…we now have Nigerians here doing designs on buildings [but] we don’t tax them…”

“ECOWAS protocols allow them to be here and work there’s nothing wrong with it but how do we tax them? Find a way to tax them because they charge huge amounts,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

During the conversation with Kent Mensah on Asaase Radio’s Sunday night show, he elaborated that “E-Levy is a bit of a big blow to some of us. I say so because I have been following the debate that is going on and I think at this time with what we’ve gone through as a people with COVID … and right after that E-Levy? I think the time is not right.”