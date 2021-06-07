T.B. Joshua’s Death: I prophesied, but… - Prophet Owusu Bempah reacts (WATCH)

“My junior pastors drew my attention to my prophecy about T.B. Joshua in church some time ago,” he told Kwesi Aboagye on Peace FM today, “but I didn't deliver that prophecy on the 31st night.”

Even though he denied mentioning T.B. Joshua’s name among the top African preachers who would die this year, he insisted he delivered a prophecy about the death of a popular Nigerian preacher.

“I remember prophesying that some top preachers would die. I didn't mention any preacher's name including T.B. Joshua. I remember prophesying that a top Nigerian preacher would die but didn't mention T.B. Joshua's name,” he added.

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, the church late T.B. Joshua founded, confirmed his death on Sunday, June 6, in a press statement on his official Instagram page.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service,” the statement said.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

“As Prophet TB Joshua says, ‘The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it.’ Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn,” the statement added.