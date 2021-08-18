The patient identified as Naomi needed dialysis, a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from her blood as her kidneys do not work properly.

Revealing how she met the girl, Stonebwoy's wife recounted that "a few weeks ago, I hosted an Instagram live session with Dr Akosua Asomaning, a resident nephrologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, to discuss “the rising epidemic- kidney failure in the youth”. It was a very informative session which many benefited greatly from".

"Shortly after that, I received a message from a clinical psychologist at the Korle Bu renal dialysis unit seeking my assistance for an 18-year-old CKD patient who needs to be put on dialysis to survive," she continued.

She added that "unfortunately she’s an orphan and has absolutely no one she can seek help from. Her cousin with whom she lives has exhausted all of her savings due to this illness".

Sharing a video of the moment she met Naomi, Dr Louisa said "I was there yesterday to help her with the money needed for the dialysis- things got very emotional and we all wept because they were planning on giving up and going to stay in their village and wait for the worst to happen".

"Naomi and her cousin Faustina will really appreciate any form or support you can give them via her mobile money account 0246628013 (Faustina Dede) This is not something I would normally post, but I’m sharing this to create awareness about other people like Naomi who need your help to be put on dialysis to survive. You can reach the Korle Bu renal dialysis unit on 0302739510," she said.