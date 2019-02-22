According to TMZ, Jussie joined his Empire cast after his release and soberly apologized for the negative attention his case drawing to the hit TV series, however, he emphasized that he is innocent.

“I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this,” the website quoted him have said on set.

Jussie, who is known as Jamal to fans of Empire, has just been charged for disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. A case fans are curious for the verdict as the stakes are that the actor could 3 years in prison if found guilty.