Tell Ghanaians road toll cancellation was an error; KSM tells gov't

In the eyes of Kwaku Sintim-Misa, this move by the government only proves the people in charge are disorganized and clueless of what they are up to.

“So, basically, I thought that the whole thing was muddled with confusion. Number one, it shouldn’t have been canceled at all; number two, they just decided to bring it back. Why are you bringing it back?" he said.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, KSM added that the reason the government is reintroducing road tolls should be adequately explained.

“Are you bringing it back because you made a mistake canceling it in the first place? So just address Ghanaian people and tell us, 'Listen, Ghanaian people, it was an error canceling this thing, we made a mistake and are trying to reverse it. We’re going to bring it back and when we bring it back we are going to make it more digital, we are going to do this, we are going to do that, to improve it," KSM said.

KSM fuerher lambasted the government for initially cancelling of the road tolls. “To cancel paying road tolls in Ghana, I thought it was very unfortunate, especially if you’re going to use the road tolls to actually help improve the state of roads, then you need to collect road tolls even if Ghanaians will not understand the importance of road tolls. This is where you can come out and state clearly that we need to improve our road tolls. We need a road coming from Accra to Kumasi, these things don't just happen," he said.