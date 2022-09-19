Tell Ghanaians truth behind your wealth – Lawyer Ampaw tells Cheddar, McDan, others

He lambasted men like McDan, Kweku Oteng, Cheddar and Despite for trying to motivate the Ghanaian youth negatively. Lawyer Ampaw noted that these men lie to the youth about how they started with one chair, a small amount or with nothing.

The celebrity lawyer while sharing his opinion on the programme ‘Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem’ on Wontumi TV asked distinguished personalities who often share their success story to lace with an iota of truism and stop fabricating unbelievable tales of how they truly made it to the top.

“You didn’t start with anything small. Stop lying to the youth. Recently I heard Cheddar saying something and I was sad. Let us be real to the youth. You can’t tell me you started with one plot and now you have companies. Tell the youth the truth. There are other things you need to tell the youth. The youth should learn from Wontumi who has been telling the youth the truth” lawyer Ampaw said.

He also urged the youth to quit relying on governments, saying that when men rely on other men, there is no hope. He further said Ghanaians to seek God and put in a lot of effort if they wanted to achieve.

Maurice Ampaw is a lawyer and the founder of the Legal Advocacy Foundation in Ghana.

He was a minister under the Bussia government who won the Akyem Abuakwa seat for the UP.