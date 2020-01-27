As such, an awards scheme that solely recognizes acts from the planned community has been set up to celebrate the outstanding music icons from the community and its suburb.

Tema Music Awards

The awards scheme is being organized 90 Degrees Tribe and powered by Sound Masters. The maiden edition of the TEMA MUSIC AWARDS is designed to appreciate and award all forms of ‘’TEMA-MADE MUSIC’’, musicians, sound engineers, producers, instrumentalist, music groups, promoters, DJs etc.

The targeted coverage areas will be the Tema Communities, SPINTEX, Lashibi, Ashiaman, Dawhwenya, Prampram, Ada, Sakumono, Tema Newtown, Kpone, Golf City, Afienya, Mitchell Camp and its suburb.

Tema Music Awards launched

The launch of the Awards scheme happened at the Royal Nick Hotel with Gedu Blay Ambuley as the chairman of the launch with A. B Crentsil, Dr Cryme, Kwesi Pee, at the High Sitting and Mr Ekow Blankson as the chairman of the board of trustees. Some music stars from Tema such as Stay Jay, Dade Opanka, Posi Gee, Piesie, Macho Rapper among others were also present.

See more details from the flyer below plus the categories for the scheme.

1. TM ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

2. TM HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

3. TM GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

4. G.A ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

5. TM HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

6. TM REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

7. TM AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

8. TM HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

9. TM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

10. TM BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

11. TM MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

12. TM FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

13. TM GROUP OF THE YEAR (HIPLIFE)

14. TM GROUP OF THE YEAR (GOSPEL)

15. TM BAND OF THE YEAR

16. TM RAPPER OF THE YEAR

17. TM BEST COLLABO OF THE YEAR

18. TM NEW MUSIC-FACE OF THE YEAR

19. TM PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

20. SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

21. TM INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

22. TM SPECIAL LEGENDARY AWARD (HIGHLIFE)

23. TM SPECIAL LEGENDARY AWARD (RAP / HIPLIFE)

24. TM SPECIAL LEGENDARY AWARD (AFRO POP)

25. TM SPECIAL LEGENDARY AWARD (REGGAE / DANCE HALL)

26. DJ OF THE YEAR (CLUB)

27. DJ OF THE YEAR (ARTISTE DJ)

28. DJ OF THE YEAR (PARTY)

29. TM ENTERTAINMENT MC OF THE YEAR

30. TM SONG OF THE YEAR

31. TM HONOR (ARTISTE OF OUR TIME

32. TM URBAN GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Click here for the nomination form.