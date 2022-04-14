10 hot shots of KiDi's baby mama

He continued that "3 years on and you’ve brought me nothing but happiness and blessings. I bless the day you came into my life. Daddy Loves you to the Moon and back”.

Ever since the post, KiDi has been spotted with his son countless times but he has been reluctant to disclose who the mother of his child is. According to him, he welcomed his son with a woman who is older than him.

Apart from this information, he has kept her on a low profile leaving fans to be curious about who is his son's mother. However, FameBugs dropped a video of KiDi's son with her never-seen-before mum at a party.

Pulse.com.gh has followed and has discovered the baba mama of the singer is a mixed-race Ghanaian who goes by the Babette Van Aalst. She is a creative behind Loaves And Fish Studios which is into the production of TV commercials, music videos and more.

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana

The mother of the singer's son has also been open about welcoming a son with the award-winning musician as she shares her joys of motherhood on social media. In a post to wish her son, Zane, a happy third birthday, she wrote " Happy 5th birthday son"

"We love you so much. 5 years ago, 2 days in labour, a normal birth turned into a critical situation. I’ve no regrets til this day. You are my motivation to keep pushing in life. I love you so much baby," she said in a photo shared 19 weeks ago.

Babette with Zane her son Pulse Ghana

“Of all the things I've done in this life, you will always be my greatest achievement. You humble me every day and give me a reason to keep pushing on. Thank you, my prince! And thank you for giving me the greatest title on earth, mother.

Happy mother's day to anyone who is plays a motherly role each day. You are appreciated & loved!," she wrote in a mother's day post.

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana

Babette lives between Accra and London where she runs a full-service digital agency, Loaves and Fish. As a creative and content creator, Zane's mum definitely knows how to capture her moments and memories.

Check out some of her hot shots below.

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s baby mama Babette Pulse Ghana