Thank you Ghana Black Stars- Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars dramatic win

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana kept their World Cup campaign alive with a thrilling win over South Korea today.

Black stars
The Monday goal fest at the 2022 World Cup continued with Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea in Al Rayyan, as the Black Stars overcame a blown two-goal lead to get a huge win.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored first-half goals to give Ghana a 2-0 lead but South Korea bagged two out of the break through K-League star Gue-sung Cho.

Ghana went into halftime with a 2-0 lead over South Korea at the Education City Stadium.

In the second half, Korea got back in the game as Cho Gue-sung scored twice with his head-to-level peggings for the Asians.

When it all looked liked it was over, Mohammed Kudus scored again with an assist from Gideon Mensah.

The national football team put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians after winning their first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following the end of the game, many Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to share their joy and pledge their support to the Black Stars.

See reactions below:

Ghana’s now been involved in two five-goal games and will look to a tricky final day against Uruguay for its chance to seal a place in the knockout rounds. South Korea remains on a single point and gets Portugal next.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
