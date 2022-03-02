That car is basic, Sefa deserves Benz from BAM - Nina Richie

During an interview with Accra FM, Nina Richie said the 'E Choke' hitmaker deserves a better car. “For the hard work that she’s done. Yeah, like she’s working really really hard. So, it’s like, where’s the money?" she asked.

S3fa gets new car from D Black Pulse Ghana

“I don’t know, and that’s the question that I wanna know. You know this is about respect for yourself. I’m not saying that she doesn’t have respect for herself. But she can do better," she continued.

"Like I’ve seen the car on Instagram, and I’m like, how can you ride this thing? It’s a basic car. She should be driving like maybe E-class.”

S3fa has been signed to D Black's music label since September 2017. According to the singer, the rapper chanced on her Instagram page one time and upon realizing her effort in making music, he reached out to her manager to sign her onto his BAM label.

S3fa was signed on to the label with the likes of Freda Rhymz, Dahlin Gage, Kobla Jnr, Singlet, Wisa Greid, Rony among others but most of them have parted ways from the label whilst S3fa kept on working with Black Avenue Muzik.