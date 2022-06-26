'That was loose talk' - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo tells Asantewaa (WATCH)

"It was loose talk, I am sure she went home to think about it and realized she hasn't spoken well so she was advised to apologize. But we should underrate the influence of TikTok impact on the promotion of music," Arnold said on United Showbiz.

Pulse Ghana

"The three biggest record labels in the world, Universal, Sony and Warner Bros, in this dispensation we are talking, they incorporate TikTok into music promotion. So if the three big records labels recognize the impact who are we to sit here and their influence is not true," Arnold added.

Detailing why Asantewaa's comment was a loose talk, he said "but the point is the song is bigger than any platform. The reason I am saying it's loose talk is that they are not heaven and earth for any song to become a hit song".