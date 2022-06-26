RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'That was loose talk' - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo tells Asantewaa (WATCH)

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has slammed Asantewaa for saying all songs have to pass through TikTokers before they become hits in Ghana.

Last week on United Showbiz, the Ghanaian TikToker said " now it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. when you drop a song now it is not about your craft unless you bring it to us, if not you will have to sing your song alone," she said.

"It was loose talk, I am sure she went home to think about it and realized she hasn't spoken well so she was advised to apologize. But we should underrate the influence of TikTok impact on the promotion of music," Arnold said on United Showbiz.

"The three biggest record labels in the world, Universal, Sony and Warner Bros, in this dispensation we are talking, they incorporate TikTok into music promotion. So if the three big records labels recognize the impact who are we to sit here and their influence is not true," Arnold added.

Detailing why Asantewaa's comment was a loose talk, he said "but the point is the song is bigger than any platform. The reason I am saying it's loose talk is that they are not heaven and earth for any song to become a hit song".

"So nobody can sit down and say if a song doesn't pass through our hands it can become a hit especially when there is empirical evidence of songs becoming hits without their TikTok influence," he added. Watch the video below for more.

