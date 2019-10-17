The vociferous Ghanaian actress has at many times chastised Ghanaian governments for doing little for the benefit of the citizens.

Yvonne in her latest tweets is still on the same tangent, this time around, passing a damming verdict on the thinking faculty of Ghanaian politicians. According to her, the brain of politicians stop work the moment they win power.

The “Princess Tyra” actress made statement, prefixing it with an expression that politicians are only smart when they are in opposition. The mother of one, in another tweet, advised her followers to be smart.

See her tweets below and share your thoughts with us. Do you agree with Yvonne Nelson?