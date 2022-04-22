'The car is not mine' - Akuapem Poloo admits to fake life on Instagram (WATCH)

Talking about the car, Delay asked that "recently you launched a new car on social media, that’s nice, who bought it for you?". In reply, the actress said it was borrowed car for a stunt. According to her, she did so to succumb to social media pressure.

“I was pressured by social media to flaunt a car that wasn’t mine. It’s the Honda Civic with the customized number plate you’re referring to. It’s not mine. It has Poloo 1 customized as it’s number plate," she boldly said.

She continued that "it was all for fame, it was someone’s car and I placed a customized number plate on it just to flaunt on social media".

This comes to further confirm Yvonne Nelson's comment on how most celebrities have been living a life online.

During an interview with Adom TV, Yvonne said “it’s not only in Ghana but everywhere. You can see someone on social media in a private jet but the person may be a musician shooting a music video or the plane may not be moving, but people see it and think about all the luxuries they don’t have. Social media is all about the fake life".