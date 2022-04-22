RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'The car is not mine' - Akuapem Poloo admits to fake life on Instagram (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Akuapem Poloo has confessed to living a fake life on social media for likes and comments.

‘I’m strong and I’ll be back’ – Akuapem Poloo breaks silence after prison sentence (Video)

The Ghanaian actress sat on the Delay Show and was pushed by the host to spill the beans. After having been spotted several times with a Mercedes Benz online, Akuapem Poloo also flaunted another a new Honda Civic recently with a customized number plate.

Talking about the car, Delay asked that "recently you launched a new car on social media, that’s nice, who bought it for you?". In reply, the actress said it was borrowed car for a stunt. According to her, she did so to succumb to social media pressure.

TV Host Delay
I was pressured by social media to flaunt a car that wasn’t mine. It’s the Honda Civic with the customized number plate you’re referring to. It’s not mine. It has Poloo 1 customized as it’s number plate," she boldly said.

She continued that "it was all for fame, it was someone’s car and I placed a customized number plate on it just to flaunt on social media".

This comes to further confirm Yvonne Nelson's comment on how most celebrities have been living a life online.

Yvonne Nelson
During an interview with Adom TV, Yvonne said “it’s not only in Ghana but everywhere. You can see someone on social media in a private jet but the person may be a musician shooting a music video or the plane may not be moving, but people see it and think about all the luxuries they don’t have. Social media is all about the fake life".

Watch the video below Poloo's confession.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

