'The disrespect is too much' - Epixode speaks on bullying towards musicians

Epixode took to his Facebook to share his sentiments. He wrote, “The diss. The insults. The comparison is so ill-mannered. Let’s celebrate ourselves because all we have achieved we did by ourselves. Individually we are our own labels, our own sony music universals. But still, we rock shoulders with artistes on those labels.”

He added that although everyone can have a say does not mean you should pass offensive and degrading comments.

Epixode continued, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but those opinions shouldn’t water down the hard work of the others. It’s just sad that we turn to be the Judas to our own Jesus. What have you done to support this artiste you are disrespecting?

“The disrespect is too much. Sometimes I wish these people know what it takes to write a simple line in a song, not to talk of adding melody to create a 3min song. Hoping to make it a hit. Respect and manners. We all need each other!”

Epixode contested and won the second edition of the dancehall king contest in 2011. In 2013 he signed his first professional contract with Global One Entertainment and released his first hit single ” Tun up”. He got nominated in the discovery of the year category of the BASS awards in that year. In 2014 he got nominated in the “Unsung” category of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He released his second hit single “Avatar” ft Rudebwoy in 2014 and earned two nominations in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (New Artist of the year and Reggae dancehall artist of the year). He parted ways with Global Entertainment and formed the Ontrack Team consisting of a trusted few on which the brand was managed.

He got nominated for the discovery of the year and the reggae dancehall video of the year at the 4syte Video awards. He won his first international award when he was crowned Africa’s most promising act at the African Youth Choice Awards 2015 held in Nigeria.

He won the reggae dancehall video of the year at the BASS awards 2015 with the “Avatar” video. He’s been nominated in reggae dancehall artist of the year category of the 2016 edition of the VGMAs.