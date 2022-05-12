RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The Ghana Card is good but don’t stress us with long queues again – Lydia Forson

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Outspoken actress, Lydia Forson, has acknowledged the value of the Ghana Card but insists the government must not stress Ghanaians again with the long queues that plagued the registration process.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson

According to her, the government’s ability to establish an identity system for Ghanaians is one of the most laudable things it has done. She, however, pointed out that she loathed the bottlenecks that made the registration process stressful.

Recommended articles

“One of the best things this government has done is the implementation of the Ghana Card. While I’ve hated the process and unnecessary stress, we’ve been put through to register, it’s good to have a national ID. Just don’t come and tell us to stand in line again to reregister,” she wrote on her Twitter.

Early this year, there was a mad rush from Ghanaians who had not registered for their Ghana Card to register. The agitations from the citizens were as a result of the need to beat the March 31, 2022, deadline set for the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) re-registration exercise. The exercise required the use of the Ghana Card.

The deadline of the exercise has been extended to the end of July this year, because it was evident most people had not registered for the Ghana Card yet.

As a result of the rush, there was excessive long queues at the various National Identification Authority (NIA) centres, which frustrated many Ghanaians especially those in capital, Accra and other densely populated urban centres in the country.

Ghana Card
Ghana Card Pulse Ghana

The NIA was set up in 2003 with the mandate to issue national ID cards and manage the National Identification System (NIS). However, it will take 3 years for the National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707) to be passed. This gave NIA the necessary legal basis to function. Two years later, the National Identity Register Act, 2008 (Act 750) was also passed to give authorization for collection of personal and biometric data and to ensure the protection of privacy and personal information of applicants.

But after the initial attempt to register Ghanaians halted, it took more than a decade, in 2017, for any real attempt to be made to create National Identification System.

KofiBoateng_J

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ibrah One: Ghana-based socialite runs mad, spotted roaming in Niger (WATCH)

Ibrah Wan runs mad

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Mystery lady shows up as Thomas Partey's alleged girlfriend with romantic videos (WATCH)

Thomas Partey and alleged new girlfriend

Shatta Michy marks birthday with surprise baby bump photos

Shatta Michy