The Ghana Card is good but don’t stress us with long queues again – Lydia Forson

“One of the best things this government has done is the implementation of the Ghana Card. While I’ve hated the process and unnecessary stress, we’ve been put through to register, it’s good to have a national ID. Just don’t come and tell us to stand in line again to reregister,” she wrote on her Twitter.

Early this year, there was a mad rush from Ghanaians who had not registered for their Ghana Card to register. The agitations from the citizens were as a result of the need to beat the March 31, 2022, deadline set for the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) re-registration exercise. The exercise required the use of the Ghana Card.

The deadline of the exercise has been extended to the end of July this year, because it was evident most people had not registered for the Ghana Card yet.

As a result of the rush, there was excessive long queues at the various National Identification Authority (NIA) centres, which frustrated many Ghanaians especially those in capital, Accra and other densely populated urban centres in the country.

Pulse Ghana

The NIA was set up in 2003 with the mandate to issue national ID cards and manage the National Identification System (NIS). However, it will take 3 years for the National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707) to be passed. This gave NIA the necessary legal basis to function. Two years later, the National Identity Register Act, 2008 (Act 750) was also passed to give authorization for collection of personal and biometric data and to ensure the protection of privacy and personal information of applicants.