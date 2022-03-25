The juju of Patience Ozorkor and Pete Edochie are waiting for us – Kidi reacts to the Ghana Nigeria stalemate

To him if "we couldn't win it in front of our 40k fans," how can we beat the "juju" of Patience Ozorkor and Pete Edochie in Nigeria.

Patience and Pete are veteran Nigerian actress and actor, who are known to expertly convey wicked characters to chills of movie lovers.

For a long while, when Nigerian movies dominated the Ghanaian movie space, they dazzle movie enthusiasts with their acting skills.

However, the 2nd leg of the match will determine if the concerns of Kidi are founded or otherwise.

Most Ghanaians were very optimistic about wining this crucial encounter with Nigeria, an arch rival in a lot of spheres.

Popular actor and politician, John Dumelo had been very confident about the Black Stars beating the Super Eagles that he vowed to walk from Accra to Lagos if Ghana lost this encounter.

Several celebrities, on the other hand, did not make any vows but predicted win for Ghana.

The two countries have their fates in their hands as they will fiercely battle it out on March 29 in Nigeria for a place in Qatar 2022.