"The Most Handsome 75-Year-Old Man Alive" – Pete Edochie’s son celebrates him

Born on March 7, 1947, Edochie turned 75 years today. He is considered as one of Africa’s most talented actors. He has been honored with an Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy.

He became prominent in the 1980s after excelling as the lead role in the NTA movie adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best-selling novel, Things Fall Apart, playing Okonkwo’s role.

Decades later, his sixth child, Yul Edochie, will start his own acting career in 2005.

Yul's hard work was rewarded in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie Wind Of Glory, which marked his breakthrough.