'The nitwits are back at it' - Van Vicker trashes report that claimed he is dead

Selorm Tali

Van Vicker is alive and kicking against reports that claimed he has died.

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker [Instagram/iam_vanvicker]

The false news alleging the actor's death was first reported by a TikTok account that said he died after an accident. It is unclear what has influenced the report, regardless, the Ghanaian actor has come out to trash the report.

Sharing a screenshot of the TikTok post, he said "PLEASE IGNORE this picture and others that are making rounds on several social media platforms proclaiming my demise". He added that "the mischievous nitwits are back at it. They shall wallow in their vandalism".

Van Vicker and his family Pulse Ghana

"By HIS GRACE I am ALIVE & WELL," he concluded in a post shared on his Instagram. Van Vicker's post has since been attracting goodwill messages and comments from his fans and colleagues.

Big Brother Naija reality star, Pere Egbi, who also doubles as an actor dropped a comment to say that "no weapon formed against you shall prosper". Another fan said, "When I saw that on tik tok I immediately went to google and realize it’s false and came from the pit of HELL 😢 the nerve of people makes me want to puke".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

