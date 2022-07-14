'The nitwits are back at it' - Van Vicker trashes report that claimed he is dead

Sharing a screenshot of the TikTok post, he said "PLEASE IGNORE this picture and others that are making rounds on several social media platforms proclaiming my demise". He added that "the mischievous nitwits are back at it. They shall wallow in their vandalism".

Pulse Ghana

"By HIS GRACE I am ALIVE & WELL," he concluded in a post shared on his Instagram. Van Vicker's post has since been attracting goodwill messages and comments from his fans and colleagues.