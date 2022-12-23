The Police still stop me to search for drugs - Kwaw Kese laments

I was in the Trassaco area, in an Uber cab when the police stopped us. The moment they realized it was me in the backseat, they asked me to step down for a search for weed,” he cited.

“I have even stopped smoking weed,” he stressed. “You want to find weed on me for a case so you put me in jail again.”

In light of this police conduct, he said: “Sometimes, when I travel, I don’t even want to return to Ghana.”

He dwelled on his incarceration due to weed possession.

“Anytime I remember that issue, I grieve,” he said. “I’m a citizen of Ghana but when they caught me smoking weed, they put me in prison but when a Jamaican came to Ghana and was smoking in public all over the place, the police, armed with guns, were guarding him while he smoked in the midst of Ghanaians.”

He wondered: “So what does the police want? How do they work? Are they working for Ghanaians or against Ghanaians?”