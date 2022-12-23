Speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo today, Thursday, December 22, the rapper said, “As of now, the police see me and stop me to search for weed. Three days ago, he added, it happened again”.
The Police still stop me to search for drugs - Kwaw Kese laments
Rapper Emmanuel Kofi Botwe also called Kwaw Kese says some personnel of the Ghana Police Service, still stop him in search of illegal substances.
I was in the Trassaco area, in an Uber cab when the police stopped us. The moment they realized it was me in the backseat, they asked me to step down for a search for weed,” he cited.
“I have even stopped smoking weed,” he stressed. “You want to find weed on me for a case so you put me in jail again.”
In light of this police conduct, he said: “Sometimes, when I travel, I don’t even want to return to Ghana.”
He dwelled on his incarceration due to weed possession.
“Anytime I remember that issue, I grieve,” he said. “I’m a citizen of Ghana but when they caught me smoking weed, they put me in prison but when a Jamaican came to Ghana and was smoking in public all over the place, the police, armed with guns, were guarding him while he smoked in the midst of Ghanaians.”
He wondered: “So what does the police want? How do they work? Are they working for Ghanaians or against Ghanaians?”
Kwaw Kese was arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi for smoking cannabis in public. He was tried and sentenced to one day in jail after being found guilty of smoking cannabis and made to pay gh¢1200 as a fine on 23 April 2015.
