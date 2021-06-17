‘The system only favours the corrupt’ - Yvonne Nelson

“On a daily, the state of our country will break your heart! Sometimes happenings leave you speechless, doesn’t make any sense. At all!” she said in a Twitter rant today.

“It’s 5 am..been up just thinking! We need to fix Ghana!” she disclosed in a Twitter rant today. “It starts with every one of us, from leadership to parenting to our educational system to the kind of stuff/values society keeps instilling in us…. yes! It's deeper than we think,” she continued.

She also disclosed that she blames every leader, society, traditions and believes and the things we justify in the country, adding that Ghana is not working.

The “Us” actress stated that our mentality hasn’t gotten us anywhere and if we need things to work, ‘we need to start rethinking.'

“I blame every leader Ghana has had! I blame our society! Our traditions and beliefs! The kind of stuff we justify in this country! They all haven’t gotten us anywhere!!!!! We need to start rethinking……this isn’t working! Ghana is not working!!” she tweeted.