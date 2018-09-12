Pulse.com.gh logo
The ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect on Kidi – Kumchacha


Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet

One of Ghana's hilarious and self-acclaimed Prophet Kumchacha says Kidi's latest song 'Thunder Fire' will have a negative effect on him.

According to Kumchacha, Kidi may think he used those words in the ‘Thunder Fire’ song for fun but the words will hunt him and affect him sooner than he thinks. He added that the song itself is one of the most useless songs he has ever come across in recent times.

Speaking on Adom FM, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, stated that the words in the 'Thunder Fire' song will have negative effects on the artist and curses will be upon him and anyone who patronizes the song.

It will have an effect on him, the curses in the song will work on him. There are things we say just for fun but there are bad spirits who trend on negative utterances to make them work. Every Christian who says negative things will suffer from them”,  Kumchacha warned.

“Thunder Fire” is the latest song released from the Lynx entertainment artist, Kidi. He stated in the song that Thunder should strike him if he jilts the lover. The song itself is a very nice song but the lyrics are what is scaring people from it.

