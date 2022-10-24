'The youth of today are honestly lazy' - Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr shared this in a Twitter post which has viral. In his tweet, he advised the youth to go into agriculture.

"Youth in farming is the way forward. In every small u anyone can. Plant something. Government isn't responsible for it all. NO. We the citizens should last take responsibility. The youth of today are honestly lazy. Nobody wants to get his hands dirty," he tweeted.

Kantanka Jnr's tweet Pulse Ghana

The post has since sparked backlash on social media as many social media users disagree with his comment.

"You were raised from a rich family ! You were born on the mountain top ! What hard work have u done as a person in life ! You’re just enjoying your father’s legacy ! My fried keep mute and stop the nonsense ! Ghanaian youth are not lazy , the system is rather hard ! We are all trying our best to rise," an Instagram user said.

Another said "I ate when people born with Silver spoon call others lazy . Does he know there are hardworking youths out there who are struggling so bad and still not making it? Because of the system ya'll fathers created".

"Can I Just Ask Which Business This Man Owns? Because Clearly, If He Has Ever Tried to Sell A Thing To Someone & Person Is being scared away because of the rise in exchange rate he wouldn’t be saying what he is saying. Even Farming You Need Capital. You Don’t Just Stand Up & Start Farming," @shayyboyy_.

@onrealtsatsu wrote "Foolish boy calling someone lazy as if he has been to the street of kasoa to asked the boys what they do for living...go cantamanto or Kumasi central market ask the boys what they do living...as them born you na sliver spoon they ur months so you wan talk rubbish eh..You Jayden Smith,Will Smith ihn son...every blessed day he feed the homeless for American them koraa way them get better economy sef people they give the food ...aboa what this talk koraaa bore me waa...masa your poppy ihn school sef he for do am free give the youths but you see the fees you then your family members they take...masa don't come here and talking stupidly".