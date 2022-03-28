TheJonesBond22: Here are all the rich and famous Ghanaians who graced Kojo Jones and Raychel's wedding

According to reports, Kojo Jones's newly married wife who lives abroad has family ties to the Manhyia Royal home, hence, a grandeur ceremony that has gotten Ghanaian tabloids busy. The traditional wedding happened at a plush mansion in Kumasi.

They concluded their marriage ceremony with a plush white wedding. The ceremony, a beach wedding, was held at Labadi Beach on Sunday, March 27, 2022, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

Actor Majid Michel, the Adinkra Pie couple (Anita and her husband) who also went viral with their opulent wedding, also graced the ceremony that had over 20 groomsmen and bridesmaids.

Famous Ghanaians including rich couple Kennedy Osei and his wife, Tracy, Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar, Executive Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, John Dumelo and his wife, popular TV personality, Cookietee, Bola Ray, amongst others graced the event.

Obviously, the marriage ceremony of the businessman with the #thejonesbond2022 will be 2022's biggest wedding yet, just like that of Despite's son's wedding in 2020 and that of the Adinkra Pie CEO's wedding with Anita in 2021.

Opulence and flamboyance have already bathed the ceremony which has been become a trending discussion on social media as netizens can't stop talking about the extravaganza displayed.

Who is Kojo Jones?

Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah was born on July 3, 1989.

Kojo, who is a young millionaire, has established himself in Ghana’s business space with numerous enterprises.

The resources available to him saw him transport a fleet of expensive cars on his way from Accra to Kumasi for the wedding.

With more than a decade of experience in construction, design, and global real estate development, Kojo has established himself as a business mogul with unmatched success.

His business portfolios are not only in Ghana but some are thriving in the U.K.

As the step-son of the late David Lamptey, who was a Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo has leveraged his father's foundation to build a formidable business empire.