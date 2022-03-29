THEJONESBOND22: Here are some interesting facts about Kojo Jones

While showing class and wealth, Kojo Jones, on his way to his beach wedding, drove in a classy black open-top car similar to a 1950 Cadillac Series with one of his best men seated beside him.

The wedding that had many A-listers in attendance is tagged as the most expensive wedding currently in Ghana.

Social media has since gone frenzy after the videos shared by some bloggers and blogs, like GHhyper, FameBugs, Live Wedding with Kweku, suddenly rallied social commentators to share their thoughts on the luxurious wedding ceremony that had dollars raining on the couple at their reception.

Just like in 2020 and 2021 respectively, Kency, Ciri2020, and the Adinkra couple had one of the biggest known weddings in Ghana.

A wedding where class, wealth, celebrities, and the best artists performed, Kojo Jones's wedding was no different from the creme de la creme of the society, showing up at his wedding ceremony to share in his happiness.

So who is Kojo Jones?

Kojo Jones and wife Raychel Jones Pulse Ghana

The man of the moment, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, is an Anlo man, specifically from Keta, Dzelukope in the Volta region.

He is the son of the late Justice (RTD) Emmanuel Kofi Jones-Mensah and Rev. Dr Gifty Lamptey of the Sidalco Group of companies.

Kojo Jones’ father grew up in Cameroon where his father (Kojo’s grandfather) Livingstone Emmanuel Akakpo Jones-Mensah worked at the Cameroonian Development Corporation (now Unilever).

Kojo’s father was an Attorney-General of Cameroon at the tender age of 28 years before he later relocated to Ghana and joined the bench as a justice of the superior courts of Ghana.

In addition, he was a politician, an entrepreneur, and a hotelier. Keta Beach Hotel, located in his hometown is one of his establishments. He was also once the PNC party’s vice-presidential candidate. Before he passed away in 2016, Justice Jones-Mensah had retired from the bench and established a successful law practice.

A source also said that Kojo Jones inherited some of his wealth from his legal colossus father’s estate. Good looks and law run in their family. We’ve gathered that Kojo Jones is the younger brother of the elegant former Beauty Queen, Penelope M. Jones-Mensah, who is also a lawyer and a women and children’s rights activist.

Whilst he is currently running a successful real estate business, Empire Domus Ltd, we’re reliably informed that Kojo Jones himself has bagged both a first degree and a master’s degree in law.