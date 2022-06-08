According to the Ghanaian singer, despite the existence of Lynx Entertainment, Black Avenue Music, Sarkcess Music, Zylofon Music, among others, he sees no record label in Ghana.
There is no record label in Ghana' - Kwabena Kwabena
Ghana can brag about having gold, cocoa, and exceptional music talents like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Efya among others but it can't brag about having a record label in the eyes of Kwabena Kwabena.
Detailing his what has influenced his assertion, the 'Adult Music' hitmaker said the practice of some “record labels” in the country does not fall in line with what constitutes a record label globally.
Speaking on Hitz FM, Kwabena Kwabena was further queried about Lynx Entertainment and he said: "it’s someone’s business, I wouldn’t want to comment on that".
However, he insisted that "what actually constitutes a record label there is none in Ghana. Record labels see talent, know the potential of the talent, build and groom the talent and make sure they get to the top, else they won’t touch it [the talent".
According to the 'Tokro' singer, "Record labels invest for a period of about five years to see their returns".
Sharing his thoughts about the music business in Ghana, Kwabena Kwabena said unlike the other parts of the world where record labels provide everything that will make its signed artists feel at ease, the opposite happens in Ghana.
"People do music here like buy and sell… like selling tomatoes for a profit. That is not music and record label. Here people come out saying I have bought him that and all that, if you are a record label, you can invest in an artiste and gain nothing, and you don’t come screaming because you are a record label," he lamented.
