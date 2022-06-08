There is no record label in Ghana' - Kwabena Kwabena

Detailing his what has influenced his assertion, the 'Adult Music' hitmaker said the practice of some “record labels” in the country does not fall in line with what constitutes a record label globally.

Speaking on Hitz FM, Kwabena Kwabena was further queried about Lynx Entertainment and he said: "it’s someone’s business, I wouldn’t want to comment on that".

However, he insisted that "what actually constitutes a record label there is none in Ghana. Record labels see talent, know the potential of the talent, build and groom the talent and make sure they get to the top, else they won’t touch it [the talent".

According to the 'Tokro' singer, "Record labels invest for a period of about five years to see their returns".

Sharing his thoughts about the music business in Ghana, Kwabena Kwabena said unlike the other parts of the world where record labels provide everything that will make its signed artists feel at ease, the opposite happens in Ghana.