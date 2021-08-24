'There's a spirit pushing Shatta Wale's songs' - Eagle Prophet

“Shatta Wale after changing his name from Bandana is now strong in the spiritual realm and it will be difficult for someone or any artiste to bury his career," he said.

He continued that "Shatta was producing better songs when he was Bandana but they never became hits and never had a hit song because he wasn’t spiritually strong at that time".

"Now all Shatta Wale songs are hit because he is spiritually strong and there is a certain spirit pushing his songs to make them hit," the controversial prophet added.

In related news, Eagle Prophet made headlines recently after he revealed a prophecy about Akuapem Poloo.

In a video seen pulse.com.gh, the man of God who is the General Overseer and Founder of God's Crown Chapel, has said that "we have to pray to pray for Akuapem Poloo ... I have seen her dead in pool blood, they are people planning to rape her".

Eagle and Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana

Detailing the prophecy, he continued that "they will rape her and she will die, there are a group of people, they are more than 12 guys, they will rape her and kill her, she was in a pool of blood".

The Ghanaian actress has however responded to his prophecy. Akuapem Poloo in a video shared on her Instagram page, said "I just saw a video of a pastor who said God has revealed to him that this and this will happen to me".

According to the actress, she is rather grateful to the Prophet for revealing this prophecy because the bible says God reveals to redeem. " I will like to say a big thank you to him for letting me know this, God bless him so much because I wouldn't have known".

She continued that " what I want to say is that the God I serve, the living God, who always save me from the evil ones will save me. Because it is written in the bible that, that when God reveals, it means He has cancelled it, God will not let me be disgraced".