There's money in Ghana too; Shatta Wale slams Akwaaba UK over failed VISA agreement

“You can put up a stage but can’t cater for “artiste team”..are you ok? If Ibe mic and stage plenty deh Ghana and money deh here too fuckkk!!” Shatta Wale said in reaction to a stage mounted for the outdoor party.

Minutes after Shatta Wale’s post, the event organisers, Akwaaba Group, issued a disclaimer to their patrons stating that Shatta Wale and Kofi Kinaata, previously booked for the show will not be performing.

Meanwhile according to the C.E.O of Akwaaba Group, Dennis Tawiah, Shatta Wale made some monetary demands which could not be met at the time.

“A demand was made at a very late stage and we wanted to discuss it with his representatives. It was a monetary demand. It came in exactly a day to the show,” Mr Tawiah stated in the interview with Attractive Mustapha.

Reacting to Dennis Taiwah’s claims, the dancehall act has explained that the Akwaaba UK team failed to meet demands he had made from the onset of their conversation for him to headline the show.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he said “I wanted it to be a GOG in conjunction with Akwaaba UK. So the whole title was going to be ‘Akwaaba UK in conjunction with Shatta Movement GOG experience’ and we accepted that.”

“Secondly, I told him that he should try and get visas for my team, my team is big but we came to a conclusion where I could just take four of them with me including me making five and we agreed on that too. What I told him basically and vividly was that it’s time we Ghanaians start supporting our industry gatekeepers and coaches.

This is a show that I would want to come and perform for him for free, I don’t want it to charge him any money. I want him to take all the money that he’s going to make from the show and just make sure to get these two things done for me.”

Shatta Wale details that while he was waiting for confirmation on his demands, he sighted a flyer advertising him as the headline act of the event.

“I was there and I saw a flyer featuring a whole of artists including my information and I called him and told him this isn’t what we spoke about. When I was in America, there was no team with me, I explained to you vividly about how you guys have organised the show for a long time and this is how I want us to go because I have never been to Ghana party in the park before and this is going to be my first time and people are going to be excited about it and he was like it was his team and he forgot about that side…,” he stated.