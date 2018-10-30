news

On Monday, Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Roberts' turned one.

This clearly tells us that it's been a whole 12 months since the Ghanaian movie star has taken up a new role as a mother.

Before the birth of Ryn, Yvonne had been more famous for her career, good looks and seemingly larger than life personality.

Not many knew about her relationship with Jamie Roberts, a photographer from Wales and the father of her baby, until she was ready to open up about her new life.

Since Yvonne revealed the pictures of Ryn, the beautiful toddler has kept giving fans chills with her cuteness.

Here are seven pictures of Yvonne Nelson and Ryn that are just so cute