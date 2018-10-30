Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson and daughter are just so cute

Before the birth of Ryn, Yvonne had been more famous for her career, good looks and seemingly complete personality.

  • Published:
These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson & daughter are just so cute play

Yvonne Nelson and daughter

(Instagram)

On Monday, Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Roberts' turned one.

This clearly tells us that it's been a whole 12 months since the Ghanaian movie star has taken up a new role as a mother.

Before the birth of Ryn, Yvonne had been more famous for her career, good looks and seemingly larger than life personality.

ALSO READ: Yvonne Nelson throws a birthday party for baby Ryn

Not many knew about her relationship with Jamie Roberts, a photographer from Wales and the father of her baby, until she was ready to open up about her new life.

Since Yvonne revealed the pictures of Ryn, the beautiful toddler has kept giving fans chills with her cuteness.

Here are seven pictures of Yvonne Nelson and Ryn that are just so cute

These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson & daughter are just so cute play Yvonne Nelson and young Ryn smile for the camera (Instagram)

 

play When mum and daughter look incredibly cute. (Instagram)

 

play Like Mum, like daughter...everything stew! (Instagram)

 

These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson & daughter are just so cute play Another day, another pose (Instagram)

 

play If nothing, Yvonne Nelson makes us jealous with motherhood. (Instagram)

 

play Mum and daughter looking so cute for the camera. (Instagram)

 

play Motherhood can't be compared to any other feeling (Instagram)

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoy Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoy
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Ashiaman to the World concert Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Ashiaman to the World concert
Moesha Buodong buys Ghc 261k Range Rover evoque Moesha Buodong buys Ghc 261k Range Rover evoque
Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman to the World concert Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthday Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthday

Recommended Videos

My ‘EOM’ album is bigger than ‘Reign’ album – Stonebwoy My ‘EOM’ album is bigger than ‘Reign’ album – Stonebwoy
I’m Shatta Wale’s biggest fan – Olamide I’m Shatta Wale’s biggest fan – Olamide
Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwardsbullet
2 Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman to the World...bullet
3 Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthdaybullet
4 Moesha Buodong buys Ghc 261k Range Rover evoquebullet
5 Fella Makafui is my bestie, Medikal reveals with a cosy picturebullet
6 Here's why Tiwa Savage will remain Wizkid's bestie for a long...bullet
7 Sarkodie is a small boy; he must be humble and apologise to...bullet
8 'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Walebullet
9 Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop upbullet
10 Efia Odo clears air on boyfriend cheating rumoursbullet

Related Articles

Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthday
John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage
Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God
Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram
Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian and her lovely daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
4 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
8 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
9 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
10 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in...bullet

Celebrities

Wendy Shay nearly shows 'boobs' on stage while performing
Wizkid calls third son, Zion, his life as he turns 1
Wizkid calls third son, Zion, his 'life and everything' as he turns 1
Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale
Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement