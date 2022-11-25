They fought honourably – Anne-Sophie Avé on Ghana and Portugal’s match

In a post shared on Twitter, Ms. Anne-Sophie Ave established that the Black Stars did incredibly well adding that it is the first Sub-Saharan country to score two goals at the FIFA World Cup.

She was also happy about the two goals scored by Ghana as the only African team to attain that during the period.

The France Ambassador wrote: “Look at it this way. Out of 3 subsaharian African teams, Ghana 🇬🇭 is the only one who scored 2 goals. And against Portugal Sad of course but still proud they fought honourably.”

Ms. Sophie Ave’s post has since amassed scores of social media reactions from netizens who sided with her, while others thought the team and coach could have levelled up.

The Black Stars of Ghana fought hard to settle for a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.

The first half ended barren as Ghana soaked all the pressure Portugal brought into the match.