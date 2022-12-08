They say I’m too old to do music- Kwaisey Pee on why he almost quit music

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Pee was quoted as saying, “For the past 13 years, I have been releasing good songs but they don’t get the needed attention, they are rather met with insults. I have personally sent some of my songs to radio stations after releasing them and as we speak, I am yet to hear them on air.

“I mostly get comments like stay away from music and give the young ones a chance and that I am too old to do music, others tell me straight away they are not interested in my works.”

“Such comments make me feel so bad that all I want to do is to give up on music. In fact, I have thought about it on a number of occasions to stop doing music and venture into other stuff,” said.

When asked why he continued to make music in the face of such discouragement and frustration, Kwaisey Pee stated it was because he was passionate about it and because his family and friends simply wouldn’t allow him to follow through with his choice.

“Whenever I decide to abandon music, I consult family and friends and they never support me. I remember telling a colleague musician I was tired of music and wanted to switch to something else. He came over and spent close to two hours convincing me to stay in the industry. My family never supports me anytime I discuss leaving music,” he revealed.