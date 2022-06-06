‘They will insult my mother’ – Kofi Kinaata on why he may never enter politics

“They will insult my mother so I beg you to leave me out of politics because in my hometown where I come from politics isn’t about facts.

“What you are saying might be true about a certain issue and everyone knows it’s true but because of partisanship they’ll say it’s not true.

“Insulting me personally won’t bother me much but extending it to my parents who might have lived a life that no family member of yours can come closer to but because I’m into politics that’s why you’ll insult them.”

The Takoradi-born musician indicated that he would rather concentrate on his music career than enter active partisan politics because he doesn’t have the heart for it.

The sensational song writer is officially known as Martin King Arthur. He is also noted for his Fante rap and freestyle. Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer taking the highlife genre by storm.

He is also known for his ability to use unique rhyme schemes and humorous Fante rap style with a touch of traditional African proverbs to entertain and educate.