'They've rob us' - Black Sherif, Joselyn Dumas and others react to Ronaldo's penalty

Selorm Tali

Portugal has been awarded a penalty in the ongoing World Cup match against Ghana but in the eyes of Black Sherif and other Ghanaians, the referee's judgement is unfair.

Black Sheriff
Black Sheriff

The Ghanaian musician took to social media to say "they rob wonna". Other Ghanaian celebrities, Sista Afia, and Joselyn Dumas have also taken to social media to register their displeasure against the penalty.

"They robbed us. God do something," Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia tweeted. The penalty was awarded after Mohamed Salisu tackled Ronaldo whilst in a bid to strike. The former Manchester United player took the penalty and scored the match's first goal.

The match in the 88th minute saw Portugal leading 3 goals to 1 after Dede Ayew equalized for Ghana. The match ended with a final score of 3-2 against the Black Stars of Ghana.

See the tweets below for what Ghanaians have been saying and share your thoughts with us.

