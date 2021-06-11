Eugene Safo-Nkansah has dominated the headlines for the past two weeks after Abena Korkor stormed social media to expose all the popular male Ghanaian celebrities who have had sexual affairs with her.

But Eugene brought the whole brouhaha to a close when he penned down an ‘honest’ and 'emotional' message to Victoria to mark their second anniversary on his Instagram page.

In response to his message, his wife has also shared a heart-warming message assuring Eugene of the trust he has in him.