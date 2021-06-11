RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

God has made us unstoppable, unbeatable and unbroken - Victoria Lebene to husband

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene has sent a sweet message to her husband, Eugene Safo-Nkansah, as the couple mark their second marriage anniversary today.

Newly married Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah
Newly married Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah Newly married Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah Pulse Ghana

The couple is facing a hard time following infidelity allegation on the part of Eugene Safo who was accused of having a sexual affair with Abena Korkor – a former TV3 employee.

Recommended articles

Eugene Safo-Nkansah has dominated the headlines for the past two weeks after Abena Korkor stormed social media to expose all the popular male Ghanaian celebrities who have had sexual affairs with her.

But Eugene brought the whole brouhaha to a close when he penned down an ‘honest’ and 'emotional' message to Victoria to mark their second anniversary on his Instagram page.

In response to his message, his wife has also shared a heart-warming message assuring Eugene of the trust he has in him.

In an Instagram post, Victoria said: “God is the biggest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.....he has made us unstoppable, unbeatable and unbroken. Today marks the best day of our Marriage #EUGVIC19 This boat is unsinkable, he just visited us again and he will always do, IT IS SETTLED. GOD HAS SPOKEN. THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO BLOW. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua