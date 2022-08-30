RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

This can only be God; Becca speaks on excelling at UPSA with 3.92 GPA and valedictorian

Selorm Tali

Becca is full joy and thanksgiving to God as she has excelled with her education at UPSA.

At today's 14th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, the Ghanaian singer emerged as the best student in her class.

Becca studied Master's in Brands and Communication at the university and recorded a GPA of 3.92, making her this year’s overall best student and also the valedictorian. Excited Becca has taken to social media to share her excitement.

Talking about her new milestone, she said "Wooow… This can only be God. I need to catch my breath. I am indeed grateful to God". Giving details about her master's programme, the mother of one said it took her a year.

She disclosed this whilst thanking her classmates. "To my group 1 team members, you guys are the best!!! Best Masters student in Brands and Communication Best Overall Student (1 year program) Valedictorian 2022 @upsaccra" she wrote.

In her Instagram post, she concluded that "if you can dare to dream, you can achieve it". Becca's post came with the graduation photos that see her rocking an academic gown. Friends and fans of the singer have since been congratulating her.

Commenting on her post, Ghanaian actress Joslyn Dumas said "Congrats Love" with Juliet Ibrahim adding "go on Gurl". See her post and photos below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
