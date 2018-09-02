Pulse.com.gh logo
This Ghanaian gospel songstress now a nurse in the U.S


Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

If you have not been seeing sensational Ghanaian born Gospel Musician, Anita Afriyie on various gospel platforms in Ghana, she is chilling at Wooster, Ohio in the United States of America.

The ‘Adehye Mogya’ hitmaker has been in the States for a year now and working as a nurse, Power news has learnt.

Confirming the news to Agyeman Prempeh, host of Power Entertainment on Power 97.9 FM, Anita stated that she schooled in the U.S when she got there and now working as a nurse.

Although she did not delve so much into the type of work she does, she added that she is still doing gospel music.

“I am still doing gospel music,” she said, stating that she will bring out a new album when the time is due.

The songstress, who was called to know how her musical career is faring, indicated that she can’t quit singing since “it is the work of God.”

“I am now a changed person…You can call me Pastor Anita or Anita and I’ll be fine,” she added.

Anita went on to say that she was ordained a pastor back in Ghana before she relocated to the U.S to study.

Asked if she went for a visit and decided to stay there, she disclosed that she got the necessary documents to stay in U.S.

