‘This is dark times; let’s ray for Ghana’ - Reggie Rockstone on Ejura violence (WATCH)

Ejura, a town in the Ashanti Region, has been boiling since Tuesday, June 29, after some military men attacked a group of unarmed protestors and killed two.
Ghanaian hiplife musician Reggie Rockstone has sent out heart-warming and encouraging words to the families of victims of the Ejura protest.
The group were protesting against the murder of ‘Fix The Country’ protester, Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed, when the military men ambushed them and killed two and injured several others.
The event has been condemned by many Ghanaians including celebrities.
Reacting to the killings, Reggie Rockstone has sent out his condolences to the families of the victims and urged Ghanaians to pray fervently because Ghana is facing ‘dark times’.
According to Reggie, who is one of the pioneers of hiplife, the devil is responsible for the chaotic event which unfolded at Ejura and until Ghanaians pray fervently, ‘things won’t look good.'
He made this statement in a video he shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, June 30.
“I’d like to take this time out to send strength, love and my sincere condolences to you and your family. I'm talking about the brothers who got killed [in Ejura],” he stated.
He continued: “This is really dark times. This is so wrong. Ghana, let's pray fervently because the devil is prowling right now. This is my country; I'm a patriot and intend to die here. This is wrong.”
He said what happened is a tragedy and that Ghanaians should pray.
“From my family to your family, I send you love and strength. Let's pray because it's not looking right. It's not looking good. It's a bad look. It's a tragedy. Peace and love and I hope you find strength. God bless you,” he concluded.
Some top celebrities have weighed in on the matter.
The likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson, Edem, Prince David Osei and Kobi Rana have added their voice to the tragic event.
