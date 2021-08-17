‘This is not necessary’ - Ghanaians lace into Beverly Afaglo for talking ‘too much’

She, however, took things a bit far yesterday when she went live on her Instagram page and talked for over 40 minutes.

She went as far as saying her family survived the fire incident, but her critics may face egregious fate.

“For those who are against me, sitting on TV and radio stations having discussions and laughing over my misfortunes, predicaments and calling me names, swaying people off the fact that I'm going through something and making a ridicule of my misfortune, it may not happen to you,” she said in an Instagram live video Monday.

“When it happens to you, my family has survived, but you and your family may burn to death. I wish you all the best,” she added.

When her manager called her to end the live streaming, she ignored. Even someone who was close to her during the live streaming was heard telling her to stop, but she didn’t listen.

Some people on Instagram told her to shut up during and after the live streaming.

“But why are u explaining yourself,” Instagram user ‘nanaakuaq’ said.

Another user ‘qynn_jane’ wrote: “Lol .. it’s funny how you feel there’s a reason to come explain yourself .. you clearly said you had money that could enable to travel the world anytime and to anywhere ..lol now no rich person has money sitting in the bank or whatsoever..the baseline is just be humble ..what has you traveling abroad sponsored by a rich man got to do with listing all what you had and your inheritance and your dad being a wealthy man and all that ..it was never needed .. a simple no ‘no one sponsors me’ was all that was needed .. the arrogance in your videos says it all ..next time just be humble @beverly_afaglo.”

“Must you respond to everything?? @beverly_afaglo. Silence Is Golden,” Instagram user ‘nasamful’ stated.

Blogger Elorm Beenie called on her management to put her under control.