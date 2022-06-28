This is why Chadwick Boseman's estate will be split between wife and parents

According to court documents, the total value of Boseman’s estate was about $3,881,758.

Per the source, Boseman’s company Chadwick Boseman, Inc. additionally owed a tax bill worth $51,000. Another chunk of the money went to the probate case, in a bond totalling $900,000.

After all the legal fees and taxes, the late actor’s estate is worth $2.3 million, which Ledward-Boseman asked to be split down the middle with Leroy and Carolyn, leaving them each with $1.15 million.

In January 2021, Ledward honored her late husband with tears at the Gotham Awards. She was receiving a posthumous tribute “in acknowledgment not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ledward said, “he was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became,” while accepting the honor on her partner’s behalf.