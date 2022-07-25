This man is the best rapper in the world - KKD showers praises on Sarkodie [Watch]

At King Promise's 5Star album listening, KKD disclosed that he loves Sarkodie for his craft and how he (Sarkodie) never changed.

"The story you tell, the advice you're giving, the uplifting you are giving to people in the culture. People should learn the language you are speaking so that they can hear the power of your words. Because nobody must be forced to save their craft another advanced language."

While advising Sarkodie, he noted that the Ghanaian musician should not change his craft, rather, his craft should force people to look for meanings in his work.

"But those who love the craft must ask for people to translate it for them.

Translation is difficult, they say translation is like a woman, when she is beautiful, she is not faithful, when faithful she is faithful, she is not beautiful. But, if you get somebody to do the translation right," he said.

KKD, further expressed his love and appreciation for Sarkodie, noting that he (Sarkodie) is a great man, hence, he shouldn't die before he is celebrated.

"Sarkodie, you are great, I love you. You shouldn't die before you get your flout. You are still young but you are a genius. I love you brother," he said.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has explained why most people think he is stingy although, to him, he is not.

According to the CEO of Sarkcess Music, even though most “Africans” want to see the benevolent acts of others before they conclude they are kind, his “personality” does not make it easy for him to do that.

He does not only dislike being filmed or photographed while giving but it makes him feel that he is belittling the receiver.

In a conversation on a South African-based podcast, ‘PodcastAndChill’ with MacG, Sarkodie explained, “I hate when they have a camera on me and I have to give money to people. To me, it means I do not respect you… That’s how I see it.”