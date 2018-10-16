This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet

news

After 5 months of a star-studded wedding, John Dumelo’s lovely wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Accra.

In an Instagram post, John Dumelo outdoored his cute son on Instagram, unlike some celebrities who hide such great news from their followers.

John Dumelo Jnr already has social media accounts and we can’t can’t get over his first cute photo of his dad fixing his bassinet.

According to reports, the livestock farmer, John spent GHC 10,000-15,000 on his wife’s huge rock. The ring is absurdly beautiful, large and therefore pricey, nothing like we seen before.

The secret wedding was well attended by many Ghanaian celebrities including Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari also a close friend to the Bride, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Akobea, Rapper Edem, A Plus and Coded of 4X4.

Congratulations to the lovely celebrity couple.