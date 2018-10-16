Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

This photo of Dumelo and his baby will break the Internet


This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet

Welcome to the world, John Dumelo Jnr.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr. play

John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.

After 5 months of a star-studded wedding, John Dumelo’s lovely wife,  Gifty Mawunya Nkornu has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Accra.

In an Instagram post, John Dumelo outdoored his cute son on Instagram, unlike some celebrities who hide such great news from their followers.

John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr. play

John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.

 

John Dumelo Jnr already has social media accounts and we can’t can’t get over his first cute photo of his dad fixing his bassinet.

READ ALSO:John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy

According to reports, the livestock farmer, John spent GHC 10,000-15,000 on his wife’s huge rock. The ring is absurdly beautiful, large and therefore pricey, nothing like we seen before.

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and John Dumelo play

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and John Dumelo

 

The secret wedding was well attended by many Ghanaian celebrities including Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari also a close friend to the Bride, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Akobea, Rapper Edem, A Plus and Coded of 4X4.

Congratulations to the lovely celebrity couple.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama" Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"
Joselyn Dumas embarks on sickle cell awareness campaign on October 27 Joselyn Dumas embarks on sickle cell awareness campaign on October 27
I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags

Recommended Videos

Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album
Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her
Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert



Top Articles

1 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
2 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
3 Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?bullet
4 This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concertbullet
5 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
6 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
7 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
8 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied...bullet
9 Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at...bullet
10 Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
7 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
10 Video Mercy Chinwo - Excess Love (Official Video)bullet

Celebrities

I don't care about the drug tag - Efya
Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady
You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her son
Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'
X
Advertisement